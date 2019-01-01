We're a small, friendly and talented team of software developers who believe it's your right to have a faithful relationship.
We specialize in building and maintaining facial recognition search systems and geo location search systems, including buzzhumble.com
At Buzz Humble we are committed to providing an accurate as possible search algorithm.
Founded in 2017, Buzz Humble is a startup company based in Canterbury, NZ.
Our search engine takes a practical approach to finding someone by indexing possible matches based off personal information and location, then additional results are displayed based off of persons information such as their age. We don't know of any competitors quite like us.
Takes private investigation to a whole new level with advanced geo placement.
Gives you more accurate profile matching.
Catches intentionally misspelled names and age misrepresentation.
More refined results based around the specific geo location you want to target.
Fast results and answers in no time.
The most cost effective, value for money profile search around.
Here are a few commonly asked questions.
Once you order a report, your search criteria will immediately be entered into our system. Our bots will set their locations to the closest lat-lon coordinates to your supplied address and search the nearest 2500 users within 2 square miles in addition to thousands of matches already in our database.
Our report will include all matches within 100 miles of your selected area.
Your report will be emailed to you after our search has completed. Under extreme loads our system can take 24 - 48 hours to return a report.
Buzz Humble is not a dating site and is neither endorsed, nor sponsored by, nor affiliated with the dating app Bumble.
We exist solely for our users to find out if some is cheating on them by using the specifc dating app.
Find a specific person on Bumble with geo location search.
